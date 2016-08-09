He just wanted a cold one, but he didn't have any money. Apparently, this was the only sensible thing to do.

Police are still searching for a man who robbed a Garland, Texas 7-11 at gunpoint in mid-July.

The robbery took place at the 7-11 just off Forest Lane a little past midnight on July 15th. The suspect grabs a twelve pack of Budweiser and points a gun at the store clerk. He then leaves the store without paying for the beer.

The man never said a word and the clerk behind the counter simply froze when the gun was pointed at them.

"The fact that this guy was willing to just point the gun at him and casually walk out of the store, this guy is dangerous," said Lieutenant Pedro Barineau.