Since Kamala Harris was formally introduced as Joe Biden’s running mate, she’s been subject to all manner of attacks from Republicans. They’ve claimed she is a socialist, and also a believer in draconian policing measures. They’ve incorrectly argued she is ineligible to serve as vice president because she is the daughter of immigrants. (Harris was born in Oakland.) Most strangely, one Trump advisor mocked her voice, insisting that she “sounds like Marge Simpson.”

Frankly, I don’t hear it. But after Trump senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis’ comments about Harris’ voice when viral, Marge Simpson herself responded in a video posted to The Simpsons Twitter account. In it, Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) says “as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”

Then, Marge ads, “I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.” (Reader, they did not bleep it.)

Although Marge claims she doesn’t usually get into politics, The Simpsons sometimes does. After Donald Trump was elected in 2016 — fulfilling a Simpsons joke from the year 2000 where an adult Lisa Simpson, now President of the United States, talks about the deficit she inherited from President Trump — the show’s weekly chalkboard gag read simply “Being right sucks.”

For many years, The Simpsons was part of the same media conglomerate as Fox News including back in 2016, when the “Being right sucks” chalkboard gag was aired. They are currently owned by Disney. The 32nd season of The Simpsons is scheduled to premiere on September 27, 2020; previous seasons are available to stream on Disney+.