Texas Judge Accused of Shooting Her Husband’s Girlfriend

Things have gone from bad to much worse for Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas.

Over in Houston, Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, has been serving a suspension. Last year she was accused of using campaign funds on jewelry, luxury items, her mortgage and more. Prosecutors claim she used $25,000 in campaign funds after an FBI investigation.

If that wasn't enough to deal with, Judge Smoots-Thomas has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Houston police said the incident happened at the victim's home in the 14000 block of Jewel Meadow Drive on Monday. Judge Smoots-Thomas was in the woman's driveway honking and causing a disturbance.

An argument ensued and at one point Judge Smoots-Thomas allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the woman. Her attorney, Kent Schaffer, told ABC13 the woman involved in the incident is the girlfriend of Smoot-Thomas' husband. Schaffer said Smoots-Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning. She's being held on a $10,000 bond.

Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, served on the bench of the 164th Civil District Court for 10 years before being suspended last year. She planned on running for reelection in 2020.