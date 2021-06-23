Mark Cuban’s New Concert Venue Getting Ready to Open in Dallas

It was supposed to open in March of 2020, right when concerts were getting cancelled across the world.

Always nice to see a brand new venue opening up to enjoy a concert at. Looks like the most state of the art one in Dallas will be owned by Mark Cuban who also owns the Dallas Mavericks. The HiFi Dallas is located at 1323 North Stemmons Freeway right next to the Dallas Mavericks practice facility. Not too far away from American Airlines Center.

Get our free mobile app

It's a two-story building with 25,000 square feet and capacity of 1,000 people. "There is no other venue in the area that provides fans an intimate experience at every show the way The HiFi in Dallas does," President of Venue Nation Sherri Sosa says. The venue has an immersive sound system, a concert hall with an open floor surrounded by sound-enhanced walls and floors, and luminescent lighting that changes throughout the evening.

The venue has already announced twenty different artists on the schedule to kick off soon. You can check out the full schedule of everyone booked so far below.

Sunday, August 29-Tuesday August 31 – Gary Clark Jr.

Thursday, September 9 – Omah Lay

Wednesday, September 29 – Chet Faker with Thunder Jackson

Thursday, September 30 – Noga Erez

Saturday, October 2 – Princess Nokia

Friday, October 8 – Sub Urban & Bella Poarch

Friday, October 15 – Anderson East

Saturday, October 16 – Andy Mineo

Sunday, October 24 – Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy

Saturday, November 6 – Madison Beer

Saturday, November 13 – Goose

Friday, November 19 – Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwan Stanley

Sunday, November 28 – CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St.

Friday, December 3 – Boombox Cartel

Saturday, December 18 – The Aces

Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Mother Mother

Monday, April 18, 2022 – Ashe

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.