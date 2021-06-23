Mark Cuban’s New Concert Venue Getting Ready to Open in Dallas
It was supposed to open in March of 2020, right when concerts were getting cancelled across the world.
Always nice to see a brand new venue opening up to enjoy a concert at. Looks like the most state of the art one in Dallas will be owned by Mark Cuban who also owns the Dallas Mavericks. The HiFi Dallas is located at 1323 North Stemmons Freeway right next to the Dallas Mavericks practice facility. Not too far away from American Airlines Center.
It's a two-story building with 25,000 square feet and capacity of 1,000 people. "There is no other venue in the area that provides fans an intimate experience at every show the way The HiFi in Dallas does," President of Venue Nation Sherri Sosa says. The venue has an immersive sound system, a concert hall with an open floor surrounded by sound-enhanced walls and floors, and luminescent lighting that changes throughout the evening.
The venue has already announced twenty different artists on the schedule to kick off soon. You can check out the full schedule of everyone booked so far below.
- Sunday, August 29-Tuesday August 31 – Gary Clark Jr.
- Thursday, September 9 – Omah Lay
- Wednesday, September 29 – Chet Faker with Thunder Jackson
- Thursday, September 30 – Noga Erez
- Saturday, October 2 – Princess Nokia
- Friday, October 8 – Sub Urban & Bella Poarch
- Friday, October 15 – Anderson East
- Saturday, October 16 – Andy Mineo
- Sunday, October 24 – Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy
- Saturday, November 6 – Madison Beer
- Saturday, November 13 – Goose
- Friday, November 19 – Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwan Stanley
- Sunday, November 28 – CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St.
- Friday, December 3 – Boombox Cartel
- Saturday, December 18 – The Aces
- Sunday, January 9, 2022 – Mother Mother
- Monday, April 18, 2022 – Ashe