Video Shows Massive Hail Crashing Down on Texas Town
The weather here in Texas never ceases to amaze me.
Of course, tornadoes are the number one threat at the top of everyone’s mind in the Lone Star State, and rightfully so. We know all too well about the destructive power of twisters.
But hail is quite the destructive force itself.
Over the last several days, we’ve seen some huge hail crashing down on our cities. Just last week, hailstones as large as grapefruits were reported here in the state.
Earlier today (June 15), Disaster News tweeted a video of a massive hailstorm in Texas. It’s not clear exactly where this happened, all I know is that it was somewhere on a lake.
But what I do know is that I’m glad that stuff didn’t hit my residence. Hail that large can total a vehicle and wreck a rooftop.
And I don’t even want to think about what it could do to a person caught out in the open.
Hopefully, everyone in the community where the storm happened is okay and the damage was kept to a minimum. But, I have a feeling most (if not all) of the people there are now in need of a new roof.