HUGE Meth Bust in Texoma, Two Remain on the Run in the Case

We have been hearing a lot about meth lately and I am happy to report a big operation in Texoma has been shut down.

Looks like late last week a massive drug bust took place in Baylor County, Texas. Officers from several different organizations came together for what they have dubbed 'Operation Baylor Breakdown'. The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Enforcement Administration, Seymour Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, all came together to arrest NINE individuals.

Who Was Arrested in Operation Baylor Breakdown?

Latasha Lavote Jones, age 42, of Fort Worth (formerly of Seymour)

Holly Lee Shields aka Holly Lee Ross, age 43, of Seymour

Jeramie Dwane Barker, age 46, of Seymour

Autumn Heather Saenz, age 32, of Seymour

James Ray Betts Jr., age 35, of Seymour

Timothy Oneal Hall, age 41, of Seymour

Amber Marie Floyd, age 31, of Seymour

Donald Joe “DJ” Hudson, age 59, of Seymour

Melvin Lee “Jay” Tanksley, Jr. age 38, of Fort Worth

All of these individuals are currently in the Wichita County Jail on federal holds. However, investigators believe another two individuals are involved in this operation.

Suspects Still at Large in Meth Operation

Humberto Quezada, age 40, of Seymour

Jessie Leo Lara, age 32, of Seymour

^If you know either of these two individuals and you know there whereabouts, you're urged to call the Seymour Police Department immidiatly. Local District Attorney Hunter Brooks shared the mugshots of the individuals which you can see below.

Since it is primarily my job to play music for you every day. I would like to dedicate the following song to these individuals as 'Operation Baylor Breakdown' sounds like it was a success.

For No Particular Reason, Here is Busted in Baylor County by Shooter Jennings

