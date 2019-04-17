Texas Woman Says Meth in Her Purse is Actually ‘Healing Crystals’

Whenever someone says they use healing crystals, all I am gonna assume now is that they're on meth.

The Friendswood Police Department had a very interesting arrest this week. Officers pulled over Cactus Calderas for a traffic violation. Police said she looked very nervous, but gave officers permission to search her vehicle. In her purse, officers found meth, some lighters, and a small pipe.

Calderas then told the officers that the shards of meth in her purse were actually healing crystals. Calderas has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.