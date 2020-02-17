Snow Globes Found in Texas Were Actually Filled with Liquid Meth

Now that is a clever way to sneak some drugs around Texas.

It looks live over in Harris County, Texas, police are warning residents to be on the lookout for some new drugs. The drugs aren't really new, it's liquid meth. It's how they're currently transporting them which is new. Constable Ted Heap told locals about some rose globes that contained liquid meth.

It looks a lot like a snow globe with water inside of it. That's isn't water, the substance has tested positive for liquid meth. Authorities were able to seize almost 100 gallons of the illegal substance. Pretty crazy find for that police department.