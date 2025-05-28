Benefit to Support Wichita Falls Personality Next Saturday

If you have not heard yet, former host of Wake Up Call on NewsTalk 1290, Mike Hendren is in the hospital. His friends and family are hosting a fundraiser next Saturday and here's how you can help.

Wichita Falls Coming Together for Mike Hendren

If you're not friends with Mike Hendren on Facebook, you maybe unaware about a week ago he was airlifted to UT Southwestern in Dallas. Apparently Mike suffered a stroke and his family has been doing an amazing job at keeping us updated with his status. This is a very serious ongoing situation with Mike. If you know Mike personally or maybe you just tuned into his radio show. You can help his family out next Saturday.

Fish Fry Benefit for Mike Hendren Next Saturday in Wichita Falls

Mike's family and friends have organized a fish fry benefit at Anchor Baptist Church at 4298 Armory Road in Wichita Falls. Anyone can stop on by and get some fish for $10 a plate and the money raised will be helping out Mike's medical bills. You can also scan that QR code in the link above and make a donation that way if you're unable to make the event next Saturday.

Volunteers Needed for Fish Fry as Well

For anyone that would like to help out with this event as well next Saturday, you can respond to the post above. Mike has been a major part of the Wichita Falls community for years now and has constantly given back to so many throughout the years. His friends and family could use your help raising some funds and spreading the word on this event. So schedule this as your lunch plans for next Saturday.

