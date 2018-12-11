Lawton Man Arrested in Connection with Sunday Shooting

The victim and suspect in an early morning shooting Lawton on Sunday have now been identified.

David Winbush

Lawton Jail

KSWO reports that David Winbush has allegedly admitted to shooting Lawton High School student Brian Brown during an incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Bishop Road just after midnight on Sunday. Brown died at the scene.

Winbush, 35, was reportedly arrested on Sunday and charged with second degree murder. Winbush made headlines back in October after his dog was beaten in the backyard of a Lawton home.