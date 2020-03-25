Most Popular Jelly Bean Flavors for Texas and Oklahoma for 2020

We should all be social distancing right now and you maybe snacking a little more than usual. So let's talk about candy.

Look, I know the last thing you care about is candy. With everything going on in the world, who cares about jelly bean flavors. You know what, I need something to take my mind off of things, so I want to talk about candy. Easter is coming up and we all know this Easter will be one to remember.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Jelly beans are one of the more popular Easter candies since a lot of people put them in those colored plastic eggs. So what flavors are Texans and Oklahomans buying up? For Texas our top three are Popcorn, Cinnamon, and Black Licorice. I know a lot of people hate that artificial popcorn flavor, but I do enjoy it. Cinnamon and definitely black licorice are a big no for me.

Up in Oklahoma, they like Coffee, Green Apple, and Toasted Marshmallow. I don't think I've ever had a toasted marshmallow jelly bean, but it sounds good. My top three would be Watermelon, Root Beer, and Buttered Popcorn. Now I'm hungry and will probably go eat one hundred jelly beans as a snack.