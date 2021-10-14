A Study Finally Got the Most Popular Halloween Candies Right

When I’m not trashing researchers for blowing the results of a study, I’m praising the ones who actually get it right.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I roasted the folks behind a study that determined Cherry Jolly Ranchers to be the favorite Halloween candy here in Texas. As a Texan who loves them, I call bullsh*t. Cherry Jolly Ranchers are delicious, but there’s no way on Earth they’re more popular than the various chocolates out there.

So, I’m glad to report the researchers at RetailMeNot actually got it right.

While they didn’t break it down by state, their survey did determine the most popular Halloween candies overall. And the results look spot on to me.

Top 8 Most Popular Halloween Candies

M&M’s - 55% Reese’s - 54% Kit Kat - 50% Snickers - 48% Hershey bars - 44% Twix - 42% Skittles - 29% Candy corn - 28%

For me, personally, Reese’s is the king of all candies – Halloween or not. But I’m a big fan of all the chocolate candies that made the list.

Now, I know what you’re thinking – candy corn is gross and there’s no way it’s in the Top 8. But my kids absolutely love those little globs of sugar and corn syrup. And I was actually pretty fond of them when I was a little dude. But somewhere along the way they became gross to me.

One of the most interesting findings of the survey, however, is that 3 out of 5 Americans DO NOT plan on shopping for a Halloween costume or decorations this year. That’s just un-American.

