Why in the World Did This Man Steal All the Peeps From a Dallas CVS?

I would say this guy did the world a favor.

I don’t know where you stand on Peeps, but I can’t stand the things. Never liked them. In fact, I only know one person who likes them, and that’s my 12-year-old daughter.

Obviously, she didn’t get that from me. So, I’m wondering if her mother secretly likes them, but won’t admit it out of fear of being shamed.

I can’t say that I blame her for that. The internet can be brutal toward anyone who happens to hold an unpopular opinion.

But I’ve found at least one other person on the planet who likes those disgusting little things. And he loves them so much that he’s willing to risk a little jail time to support his quest for a type II diabetes diagnosis.

Hey, whatever floats your boat.

But I’ll go ahead and admit it right here in front of God and everybody that if serving a little jail time was the only way I could enjoy Reese’s Eggs or Cadbury Eggs, go ahead and arrest me now and let’s get it over with.

Anyway, watch and laugh as the old boy and a CVS employee struggle for possession of what probably amounts to about 79 cents worth of Peeps, and enjoy some of the top comments from Twitter below.

