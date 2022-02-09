Wichita Falls, Now is the Time to Get Stocked Up on Camp Fire Candy

I have been saying for weeks I was going to buy some and little did I know they were selling them right below our studio.

Every year we talk about the Camp Fire candy sale going on throughout Wichita Falls. In case you don't know, Camp Fire is program for kids in our area where they can go to after school or through their camps throughout the summer. Many folks also enjoy swimming in the Camp Fire pool throughout the summer as well.

One of the ways you can help out Camp Fire is by buying candy in their annual sale. I have had a few pieces here and there throughout the years, but I have never had every single one. So today, I made it a goal to buy some. Especially since we have some for sale in the First Capital Bank Building in Parker Square, literally the floor below our studios.

Besides the Camp Fire office at 2414 9th Street, several other businesses are selling the candy right now. 15 in total from what I see on their website. They also offer trail mix, but I wanted the candy. Got a bit of a sweet tooth today.

I decided to rank my favorite ones below. Hopefully you buy a box if you can, they cost 6 bucks and the money is helping out Camp Fire. You can also purchase a whole case for $90 which has multiples of all the trail mixes and the candies.

1. Almond Roca

Oh my goodness, this one is number one by a country mile. Simply for the fact it is a candy unlike I have ever had before. Buttercrunch toffee with almonds. So good, if you can only pick one, this is the one I would go with.

2.Trinkets Peanut Butter Bears

I will be honest, you could exchange two and three on this list in my opinion. I give the bears the two slot simply for the fact they're so adorable. My chocolate bears cannot possibly be this cute. I don't even want to eat them. Sadly, I will and they can hibernate in my belly.

3. Pecanbacks

Like I said, this one could have easily taken the two spot. Plump pecans with fresh caramel then drenched in chocolate? Hell yeah I will eat some of those. The only reason they didn't take the two spot is because the bears are so cute. Flavor wise though, Pecanbacks have a slight edge to the bears.

4. Mint Patties

I'm just not a mint candy type person. I tried one and it tastes like a York Peppermint Patty to me. If you like those, you will probably love these. I'm just not a mint person and that's why it's at the bottom of my list.

Hopefully you find some candy over the next week or so. Maybe pick some up for Valentine's Day?

