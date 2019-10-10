Motel Robber Sets Gun on Counter, Clerk Grabs It

This guy’s clearly an amateur.

Surveillance video shows a guy robbing a motel in Paducah, Kentucky. He points a gun at the clerk while she starts tossing handfuls of cash and a plastic bag to put it in at him.

The cash proves to be too much for him to grab with one hand so he puts the gun down and starts scooping it up and putting it in the bag. That’s when the clerk takes advantage of the situation and grabs the gun.

At first, he takes off running out the door, but comes back in to try and get the gun back. That’s when the clerk points the gun at him and he quickly turns tail and gets the hell out of Dodge.