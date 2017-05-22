Motorcycle Riders Slip on Oil in Massive Bizarre Crash

Oil's well that ends well. Well, not quite.

The Moto3 France Grand Prix was held last weekend in France, but what really made headlines was the fact an oil spill led to a crash that took out multiple riders.

Adam Norrodin is the rider whose bike leaked the oil, causing all the mayhem. The track was cleaned up and after everyone got medically checked out, the race resumed , although Norrodin did not return.

And for the record, Joan Mir won the unforgettable race. Guess you could say he wasn't going to let his lead slip away.