Over $6.5 Million in Mixed Narcotics Discovered at Mexican Border

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently made a major narcotics bust at the U.S./Mexico border.

CBS DFW reports that officers intercepted a semi-truck carrying a shipment of floor tile at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on June 14. A non-intrusive imaging inspection of the trailer gave officers probable cause to inspect the cargo.

Upon inspection of the trailer, officers found 162 packages of methamphetamine with a total weight of 203 pounds, 40 packages of heroin with a total weight of more than 47 pounds along with 31 packages of cocaine with a total weight of 78 pounds. The shipment also contained an assortment of over 5,000 fentanyl, oxycodone and methamphetamine pills.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said the seizure is the result of great all-around teamwork:

This seizure was accomplished due to great all-around teamwork, beginning with analytical research, use of technology and the endless commitment to the border security mission of keeping dangerous drugs from continuing their trek into our communities.

The truck and the case is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

