Half-Naked Man Breaks Into Wichita Falls Home Through Doggy Door to Steal Dirty Underwear

UPDATE : Police have made an arrest in the case of a naked intruder. 42-year-old Steven Ray Adermann is held in the Wichita County Jail on a $20,000 bond, charged with burglary of a habitation.

Investigators were able to identify Adermann as the suspect after several people recognized him from the surveillance images shared by the homeowner. A man who lives in the same neighborhood as the burglary victim said he saw a naked man walking near Lucille and Bridwell streets about the same time as the reported break in.

Adermann entered a home in the 1600 block of Pearl in the early morning hours of September 25th. Adermann admitted to investigators that he had watched two women leave the home and thought it was unoccupied. He entered through the doggy door and said he went in to steal dirty women's underwear.

Original Post:

Imagine discovering a naked man prowling around your home in the middle of the night. And it’s not anyone who’s supposed to be in your home, naked, at night.

In the early morning hours Saturday, a man allegedly entered the home of Sara Sapata of Wichita Falls by crawling through a pet door. According to a Facebook post by Sapata, the man was naked from the waist down. The intruder’s image was captured by a security camera in the home. The image above has been cropped for obvious reasons.

The man reportedly listened at Sapata’s bedroom door for a time, and then left the home after an alarm was triggered.

NewsTalk 1290 has reached out to Sapata for more info. Anyone with info is encouraged to contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888