In the decade before Texas Tech athletics and fandom became hyper-focused on Kliff Kingsbury, there was Bob Knight. Nationwide attention from TV, print and radio; interviews, special ESPN broadcasts, "scholarship row" and sold out crowds at the then-United Spirit Arena. It was all in Lubbock because of Bob Knight and Gerald Myers.

In what is now, when looking back at it, a blink-and-it's-gone period of years: seven (2001-02 to 2007-08); the name 'Bob Knight' still causes the ears to perk up.

Earlier today, Yahoo! released a book except from author Ian O'Connor. While his new book, "Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski" focuses on the winningest coach in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball history, Coach K's story can't be told without mentioning Bob Knight.

The duo's paths first crossed in the 1960s when Knight was the head coach at Army, and Krzyzewski was a player. After both his playing career, and military service ended, Krzyzewski then became an assistant for Knight at Indiana in the 1974-75 season.

After the one-year at Indiana, Krzyzewski went back to Army to serve as the Black Knights head coach for five seasons. He then started his legendary tenure at Duke in the 1980-81 season.

O'Connor goes all the back to 1992 to recount how the pair's relationship fractured time and time again after the early '90s. And the excerpt ends as O'Connor tells the story of how it broke completely in September 2015.

In some respects, it's not surprising. Once the '80s turned into the '90s Coach K had already outshined Knight on a national stage, and he continued to do so again, and again, and again.

The photo at the start of this article is from 2011 when Krzyzewski surpassed Knight on the all-time wins list. Even that historic event showcased the friction between the two, according to the book.

And in case you're wondering, at the start of the 2021-2022 season, Krzyzewski in 46 seasons had a record of 1170-361 with a .764 winning percentage. Knight is now fifth on the NCAA Division I All-Time Wins List with a record of 902-371 with a .709 winning percentage.

Based on the excerpt, the book seems like an interesting read and I wonder what other stories about Coach K O'Connor was able to dig up.

Meanwhile, a few years ago the Knights put Lubbock in their rearview mirror. Bob, and his wife Karen, moved from Lubbock back to Bloomington, Indiana in 2019. Then, in February 2020 (about a month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic), Knight was honored on the same day at both Indiana Hoosiers and Indiana Pacers basketball games.

He's been out of the public eye since.

