New Downtown Wichita Falls Mural Design Approved and Funded

Downtown Wichita Falls will soon be a little more colorful.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture announced on Thursday (08.27.20) that the city's 4B Board has given approval for a new mural on a downtown parking garage.

The mural design was created by local artists, Jesse Baggett and Steve Hilton, and is expected to be fully installed by the end of 2021.

The design depicts several animals working together to hang the moon in the sky and is representative of diverse groups of people working together to achieve a common goal. According to the designers, the background will be painted and the animals will be ceramic.

Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture via Facebook

The project will be created in partnership with the two designers and art students from Midwestern State University.

The mural will be located on the Lindeman Building Parking Garage across from Wichita Falls Brewing Company at the corner of 7th and Indiana.

Colorful murals and paintings are popping up all over downtown Wichita Falls, but this will be one of the largest and most visible. Margie Reese, the Executive Director for the Arts Alliance said,

We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with the City of Wichita Falls in ensuring the arts are available and accessible to all residents of our city. This project will result in a signature work of art in downtown Wichita Falls, appealing to residents and visitors as a welcoming signal that our city is vibrant and open for business.

In addition to funds from the 4B board, this project is also supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and Texas Commission on the Arts.

Over the last few years the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has developed and supported several art projects including Don't Fence Me In, the Wichita Dome, and the Eastside Mural Project.

More information on this project, its designers, and the Arts Alliance is available on the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture website.