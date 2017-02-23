New Netflix Instant Releases: March 2017

Start marking your calendars now (and apologize to your loved ones in advance for your lack of interaction) because Netflix is looking pretty stacked in March. In addition to the usual assortment of recent releases, old favorites and contemporary classics, next month brings premieres of new Netflix Original series like Love Season 2, Grace and Frankie Season 3, and — last but far from least — the latest addition to Marvel ’s Defenders lineup, Iron Fist .

There are several more Netflix Originals arriving in March, including festival favorite The Discovery ( read our review from Sundance), The Most Hated Woman in America and hazing drama Burning Sands . Also arriving next month: The BFG and Pete’s Dragon join Netflix’s growing Disney library, while those seeking a little cinematic comfort food will be happy to see titles like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? , The Craft and the Jurassic Park trilogy.

Cinephiles should be on the look out for Evolution , last year’s atmospheric and gorgeous sci-fi film in the vein of Under the Skin , as well as less-recent releases like The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Midnight in Paris . Here’s the full list of new releases hitting Netflix Instant in March:

March 1

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix Original)

March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Burning Sands (Netflix Original)

Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One More Time: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

March 14

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix Original)

March 15

The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Coraline (2009)

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix Original)

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora (Netflix Original)

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

March 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America (Netflix Original)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2 (2016)

March 28

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live From Seattle (Netflix Original)

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Bordertown: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back (Netflix Original)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11 (Netflix Original)