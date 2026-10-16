Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 16, 2026

A chilly weekend ahead in Wichita Falls, but be sure you're on the lookout for the latest folks that made Texoma's Most Wanted.

Every Friday Wichita Falls area Crimestoppers alerts us to five fugitives wanted in Wichita Falls. You should never attempt to apprehend any of these individuals yourself. Call Crimestoppers at (940) 322-9888 for tips that could lead to their arrest. If they're arrested and a board approves your tip lead to their arrest, you could receive a cash reward. Here's who's up this week.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 16, 2026 Call (940) 322-9888. Submit an anonymous tip at wfcrime.com. Use the P3 Tips app. You do not have to give your name or personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward with board approval. Gallery Credit: Stryker

What Does Crimestoppers Do in Wichita Falls?

A dedicated nonprofit organization committed to making our communities safer through the power of anonymous tips. Our mission is to support law enforcement and enhance public safety across Wichita, Archer, Clay, and Young counties by offering rewards for information that leads to felony arrests and helps solve serious crimes.

Our goal is to encourage community involvement in crime prevention and bring justice to those who need it most. By offering financial incentives for actionable tips, we motivate residents to come forward with valuable information that might otherwise go unreported.

Every tip you provide helps us create safer neighborhoods and contributes to a stronger, more connected community. Join us in our effort to combat crime and protect our region. Together, we can make a difference, one tip at a time. You can get more info on their website here.

Below are Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives from last week. Same as before, if you happen to recognize anybody on this list and your tip leads to their arrest. You could receive a cash reward.