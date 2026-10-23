While you're out enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Be on the lookout for these five folks in the Wichita Falls area.

Scroll Down to Check Out Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives

Every week, Wichita Falls Crimestoppers shares their list of the five most wanted fugitives in our area. This week, we have drug possession cases, fraud cases, and credit card abuse cases. If you know anyone on the list, please call Crimestoppers with those tips.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 23, 2026 Wichita Falls Crimestoppers has released their list of the five most wanted fugitives in the Wichita Falls area. If you know the whereabouts of anyone on the list, do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Leave anonymous tips at (940) 322-9888 or wfcrime.com . If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward. Gallery Credit: Stryker

What is Crimestoppers?

A dedicated nonprofit organization committed to making our communities safer through the power of anonymous tips. Their mission is to support law enforcement and enhance public safety across Wichita, Archer, Clay, and Young counties by offering rewards for information that leads to felony arrests and helps solve serious crimes.

Their goal is to encourage community involvement in crime prevention and bring justice to those who need it most. By offering financial incentives for actionable tips, we motivate residents to come forward with valuable information that might otherwise go unreported.

Every tip you provide helps us create safer neighborhoods and contributes to a stronger, more connected community. Join them in their effort to combat crime and protect our region. Together, we can make a difference, one tip at a time.

As always, I share last week's most wanted fugitives below. New faces, but all the information on how to report them is the same.Call the Hotline Number at (940) 322-9888 or submit an anonymous tip at wfcrime.com. This process ensures that community members can assist in fighting crime without revealing their identity, making it easier for people to come forward with crucial information.