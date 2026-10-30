Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 30, 2026

Halloween weekend is upon us, but before you go out. Take a look at Texoma's Most Wanted and see if you know where any of these people are in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest fugitives that they're trying to locate in our area. This week we have theft cases, child endangerment, drug possession, and an assault. Surprisingly, only four on the list this week instead of the normal five. Here is what we have.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 30, 2026 Wichita Falls Crimestoppers has shared their four most wanted fugitives in our area. If you happen to recognize anybody on this list and you know their whereabouts. NEVER attempt to apprehend them yourself. Submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at (940) 322-9888 or online at wfcrime.com . If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward. Gallery Credit: Stryker

Scroll Down to Check Out Texoma's Most Wanted from Last Week

You can always check out Texoma's Most Wanted with us each and every Friday. It's important to remember to never try to apprehend anyone on this list yourself. You can call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888 for those anonymous tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may get a cash reward.

History of Crime Stoppers in Wichita Falls

Crime Stoppers has been a program nationwide since 1976. Wichita Falls officially started their local crime stoppers just a few years later in 1981. Since the program started, they have had over 5,500 arrests. They have also returned almost five million dollars of stolen property and gotten almost 27 million dollars in drugs off the streets. Your tip can make a difference, so call (940) 322-9888.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 23, 2026 Wichita Falls Crimestoppers has released their list of the five most wanted fugitives in the Wichita Falls area. If you know the whereabouts of anyone on the list, do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Leave anonymous tips at (940) 322-9888 or wfcrime.com . If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward. Gallery Credit: Stryker

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers collaborates closely with local media to amplify our message and reach a broader audience. By partnering with our local radio and television stations, we ensure that information about our program and the need for tips reaches residents across Wichita, Clay, Archer, and Young counties. These media outlets play a crucial role in broadcasting crime alerts, wanted notices, and updates on ongoing cases, helping to generate community engagement and awareness. Through these strategic partnerships, we keep the public informed, encourage tip submissions, and enhance the overall effectiveness of our crime-fighting efforts.