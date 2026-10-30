Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for October 30, 2026
Halloween weekend is upon us, but before you go out. Take a look at Texoma's Most Wanted and see if you know where any of these people are in Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest fugitives that they're trying to locate in our area. This week we have theft cases, child endangerment, drug possession, and an assault. Surprisingly, only four on the list this week instead of the normal five. Here is what we have.
Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 30, 2026
Gallery Credit: Stryker
Scroll Down to Check Out Texoma's Most Wanted from Last Week
You can always check out Texoma's Most Wanted with us each and every Friday. It's important to remember to never try to apprehend anyone on this list yourself. You can call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888 for those anonymous tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may get a cash reward.
History of Crime Stoppers in Wichita Falls
Crime Stoppers has been a program nationwide since 1976. Wichita Falls officially started their local crime stoppers just a few years later in 1981. Since the program started, they have had over 5,500 arrests. They have also returned almost five million dollars of stolen property and gotten almost 27 million dollars in drugs off the streets. Your tip can make a difference, so call (940) 322-9888.
Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 23, 2026
Gallery Credit: Stryker
Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers collaborates closely with local media to amplify our message and reach a broader audience. By partnering with our local radio and television stations, we ensure that information about our program and the need for tips reaches residents across Wichita, Clay, Archer, and Young counties. These media outlets play a crucial role in broadcasting crime alerts, wanted notices, and updates on ongoing cases, helping to generate community engagement and awareness. Through these strategic partnerships, we keep the public informed, encourage tip submissions, and enhance the overall effectiveness of our crime-fighting efforts.