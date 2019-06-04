New Study Says OK To Drink 25 Cups Of Coffee Daily

Anyone who knows me knows I love coffee. Sometimes black, sometimes with a little bit of cream and sugar, every now and then I'll even splurge my finances and my diet and get one of those calorie laden cups of heaven that they serve at all of the local coffee shops. So when CNN published a story about a study at the Queen Mary University in London saying that it's safe to drink up to 25 cups of coffee a day I took notice.

25 cups? Seriously? That's a LOT of coffee! Assuming 8 ounces per cup that's 200 ounces of coffee! Considering many health coaches encourage us to drink one ounce of water for each two pounds of body weight that would be enough water for a 400 pound person! The Mayo Clinic recommends about 15.5 cups (124 oz) for the average man and 11.5 cups (92 oz) for most women. And we've all heard the 8 glasses of water daily recommendation which only comes up to 64 ounces, which is exactly 1/2 gallon.

And we haven't even touched on the caffeine involved! Can you say j-j-j-j-j-jittery?

Pardon my incredulity, but that's insane! Aside from the fact that I can't imagine anyone actually drinking that much of anything on a daily basis can you imagine how many times you'd have to get up to use the bathroom every night? You'd need that much coffee just to make it through the next day!

While 25 cups may be safe, I wouldn't recommend it and I think I'll stick with my 4 cups or so spread out through the day.

Mugs away!