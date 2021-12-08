Nolan Ryan’s Final Contract with the Texas Rangers is Up for Auction

As an avid collector and fan of the Texas Rangers, this is pretty much the tip of the iceberg when it comes to collectibles for me.

Nolan Ryan is my favorite baseball of all-time, and I can’t see that ever changing. In fact, I have a poster of the infamous moment when Robin Ventura charged him hanging on the wall in my office here at the station.

So, if I were a rich man, I would most certainly make a bid for the final major league contract he signed with my beloved Rangers.

The contract went on the block last Friday morning via Huggins & Scott Auctions. The opening bid was $5,000 and as of this posting there has only been one bid. The auction ends at 11:30 pm on Thursday, December 16.

The contract features the signatures of both Nolan and former president George W. Bush, who acted as the general managing partner of the Rangers from 1989 until 1994, when he was elected Governor of Texas.

The description of the contract details the relationship between Ryan and Bush:

There was an immediate bond between Ryan and Bush. Both were Texans. Both ranchers. Both lived and breathed baseball. Not to mention their shared conservative politics.

Ryan retired in 1993 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999. Even though he only spent four years with the Texas Rangers, he was inducted as a Texas Ranger in accordance with Section F of the contract.

