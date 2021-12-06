The Republican Party of Texas Takes Aim At Local Elections

Get our free mobile app

Across the United States and that includes right here in Texas, parents and concerned citizens have been showing up at local school board and city council meetings demanding that their voices be heard.

In November, Texas Republicans had a lot to cheer about. Carroll ISD in Southlake became the epicenter over the battle of critical race theory. With the help of state and county Republican leaders, candidates there became the first running on opposition to Critical Race Theory to take control of a school board. For the Texas Republican Party it won't stop there. According to a press release today from the State GOP, November was just the beginning of a concerted effort to focus on local races.

As part of a growing commitment to advance conservative principles on a local level, the Republican Party of Texas (RPT) announced Monday an initiative to play a greater role in non-partisan races and ballot propositions. As part of this initiative, the RPT announced the creation of a Local Government Committee composed of RPT executive committee members and local GOP leaders. The committee will assist county parties in electing conservative candidates in often-overlooked school board and municipal elections.

Most local races are non-partisan races but that doesn't mean the local parties and activists have to stay out of them. And we've seen in cases before that Democrats have long focused on local elections. How involved will the Texas GOP be in local elections? That remains to be seen and it may vary by area and it may be up to the local Republican Party to decide how involved they want to be.

55 Times Lubbock Was Mentioned in TV Shows, Movies, Songs & More Here's a bunch of times the Hub City was mentioned in TV shows, movies and songs.