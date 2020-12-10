Norman, Oklahoma Selected for Netflix Holiday Light Display

Netflix is bringing their brand of holiday cheer to Downtown Norman.

According to a post on Downtown Norman’s Facebook page, the installation of the streaming service's “Here for the Holidays” light display began in the 200 block of East Main on Wednesday morning. Installation is expected to be completed on Friday.

The post on Facebook stated, “This will be an incredible display that will generate national publicity!”

Of course, it’s more than just a really nice Christmas light display. You’ll notice ads for new Netflix original Christmas movies Jingle Jangle and Alien Xmas.

Even though I’ve only lived a couple of hours away from Norman most of my life, I’ve never spent any time there. I’m thinking that’s about to change and a road trip just might be in order here in the near future.

The Netflix “Here for the Holidays” light display will be lit up nightly at dusk.