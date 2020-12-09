Texas Representative Filing Bill to Allow Texas to Secede from the United States

The bill has not been officially filed, but it looks like one representative is working on something pretty interesting.

District 73 Representative Kyle Biedermann says he's working on a bill that would allow Texas to secede from the United States. Representative Biedermann currently represents Comal, Gillespie, and Kendall counties in the eastern portion of the Texas Hill Country. Biedermann said the proposal aligns with the Texas Constitution, which states that Texans have the right to reform or abolish their government.

Here is what he had to say on his Facebook page about his potential bill.

"The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation. This legislation perfectly aligns with Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution which reads: “All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.” #Texit"

Could Texit be a thing? I find it highly unlikely, but never say never I guess. The legelative session convenes in January. Guess we will see if Representative Biedermann officially files this potential bill for Texas.