Dangerous heat is on the way to North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

Not that a heat wave is unusual in this neck of the woods this time of year. That’s just how it is around here. In fact, it’s been a slightly milder than usual summer, so you had to figure it would eventually get brutally hot out there.

Heat Index Could Top 108° on Tuesday

Tomorrow (July 22) is expected to be one of the hottest days of the week (and of the year, for that matter), with “feels like” temperatures as high as 105 to 108 degrees.

Forecasters are calling for a brief break from “excessive heating” in the middle of the week; however, a heat dome is expected to build on Thursday.

Weekend Forecast: Heat Index Could Soar Past 110°

Expect dangerous afternoon heat indices upwards of 110 degrees through the weekend.

Stay Vigilant—Heat Illness Can Strike Quickly

As I mentioned earlier, excessive heating is quite normal at this time of year. However, it’s important not to let your guard down when it starts to heat up out there. Heat illness can quickly sneak up on you.

