This kid got busted, but the officer was cool. He gave him a challenge and the teen took him up on it.

A teen was busted in Arlington just outside of a movie theater smoking marijuana. Arlington officer Eric Ball was off duty when he smelled someone lighting up. He came across the teen with the weed in his hand. Police Lt. Christopher Cook says the boy was respectful and realized he'd made a mistake.

Officer Ball found the boy's mother inside the theater, the woman hugged and thanked the officer. The teen was given the ultimatum of 200 pushups or a marijuana charge. Ball got the punishment idea from when he used to play football and his coaches would use that for discipline.