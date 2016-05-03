A North Texas man has seen a surge in sales of his inflatable hail protector for vehicles with the recent storms moving through the state.

Mike Siciliano said he came up with the idea seven years ago after noticing a lack of hail protection on the market. Siciliano said he's sold around 1,000 units in the past three years, but recent storms have caused a boom in business and his company is having difficulty keeping inventory in stock.

The Hail Protectors range from $350 to $450, take only a few minutes to set up, and the company claims their product can stand up to any weather.

Such a product seems like a no-brainer for people living in areas prone to hail. And its a lot more effective than the lengths some people will go to protect their cars from the elements...

via NBCDFW and Wide Open Country