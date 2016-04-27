Storms Cause Damage Across Texoma, Possible Tornado Caught on Video in Henrietta

A line of severe thunderstorms left trees uprooted, large limbs across streets and several utility poles downed in Wichita Falls.

Oncor Energy reported nearly 6,500 customers without power. Several hundred customers across Wichita Falls remained without power Wednesday morning as Oncor works to restore service. Areas along and near Southwest Parkway and Jacksboro Highway were hardest hit.

At least one City of Wichita Falls office has been affected. The Wichita Falls Animal Services building will be closed today due to the power outage. As a result of the power outage, the phone system is not functioning. Animal Services Officers will continue working in the field. To contact them today call (940)733-1212.

Two people reported seeing a funnel near Atwoods on Loop 11. There were no official reports of tornadoes, however, there is video (seen below) of what appears to be a tornado behind the Best Western on US 287 in Henrietta. The video is from Facebook user Jolonda Webb.