North Texas Televangelist Says Lack of Prayer is Reason for Your Flu

Get the flu recently? You didn't pray hard enough, at least according to this lady.

Televangelists are some of the biggest con artists in the world. I know living in Texas, I will get some flack for that. You don't need to give more money to get closer to Jesus, that is not how it works people. Your preacher shouldn't be driving around in six-figure cars either. Alright, end of that rant.

Tarrant County Televangelist Gloria Copeland tells us this 'flu season' is all made up. Just go ahead and ignore that 2,300 flu-related deaths here in Texas . According to her, it is a lack of prayer in your life. She said, "Jesus himself gave us the flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of flu."

She goes onto say 'Well, I don't have any symptoms of the flu,' well, great, that's the way it's supposed to be," she says in the video. "Just keeping saying that. 'I'll never have the flu. I'll never have the flu.' Put words. Inoculate yourself with the word of God."

Gloria was kind enough to say a prayer for us during her video. "Flu, I bind you off of the people in the name of Jesus," she says. What if you're a follower of Jesus and Gloria but you still got sick? Guess what, you're praying wrong.

"Sometimes people ask, 'If God's medicine works every time, why are there so many believers who are still sick?' There are two reasons," Gloria Copeland wrote . "No. 1, because they don't take the time to plant the Word concerning healing deeply into their hearts. And No. 2, because they don't do what that Word tells them to do."