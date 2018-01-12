A Texas School Is Closed Today Due to the Flu

It's a sick day for everybody!

The San Antonio Christian School canceled classes today due to the flu. The school is also closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Why close the school for this long weekend? It's not like everybody is taking a day off, well the people with the flu are. The school will be undergoing a 'super clean' the next few days.

When asked what this 'super clean' means, the school released a statement. All surfaces will be wiped down and germicidal bombs will be released throughout the campus. Catching this epidemic early and breaking the cycle of exposure is vital to minimizing the spread of the virus to more families.

What is a germicidal bomb you may be asking? I was curious, so I looked it up. Looks to be this stuff , Megaphene B. Spray it around to kill the flu virus and obviously don't want people breathing it in during the spray. So school closed for the day.

This makes me think of 'My Cousin Vinny' when he tries to buy a suit and the whole store is closed because of the flu. Flu is serious this year, be sure you stay home if you're not feeling well.