Nothing to See Here, Just a Herd of Cattle on the Loose in Plano, Texas

I challenge you to show me something more Texas than this video.

A herd of cattle on the loose is the sort of thing you expect to see on a Farm to Market Road in Wilbarger County, not the big city. Ok, so Plano isn’t technically the big city, but it is a Dallas suburb, and it all kind of runs together.

For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out where the hell they came from. Admittedly, it’s been a while since I was last in Plano, but I don’t recall ever passing by a ranch while I was there. All I can recall is a sea of strip malls and ranch-style homes.

So, I decided to do some googling.

And that’s when I discovered that there are actually quite a few ranches in the area. Alrighty then. You learn something every day.

As the son of a cattle buyer, I grew up working cattle (keep in mind that I’m no cowboy, though. While working cattle is the main thing, that’s just part of being a cowboy). But, as someone with experience herding cattle, I have to say I was impressed with the Plano Police Department’s handling of the situation.

Even inside a vehicle, a herd of cattle on the move like that can be highly intimidating. Good on the police for stepping in and rounding them dogies up.

Watch the video here and check out some of my favorite Twitter comments below.

