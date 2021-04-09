Of Course Steve Austin is Texas’ Pick as Greatest Wrestler of All-Time

And that’s the bottom line, ‘cuz Stone Cold said so.

With Wrestlemania 37 coming up this weekend, the guys at sportsinsider.com decided to do a little digging to figure out which professional wrestler people in each state considered to be the greatest of all-time.

When all was said and done, a couple of Texas boys topped the list. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callahan hails from Houston and he dominated the list with 17 states saying he is the best of all-time.

Next on the list was the pride of Victoria, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, born Steven Anderson. Both Texas and Oklahoma claim Stone Cold is the best of all-time.

I’m going to be 100% honest with you and say that while both of those wrestlers are worthy, in my mind, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is the GOAT. Both in the ring and in front of the camera, Ric Flair is as good as it gets in my mind. However, only Louisiana and Mississippi agree with me.

I’m surprised Hulk Hogan wasn’t picked by more states. He was by far the biggest wrestler of the 80’s and 90’s, leading me to think he would’ve been picked by the most states. He was actually picked as the GOAT by 8 states.

Here’s the state breakdown:

The Undertaker - 17 states

Stone Cold Steve Austin - 12 states

Hulk Hogan - 8 states

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - 7 states

The Macho Man Randy Savage - 4 states

Ric Flair - 2 states

I’m sure we can agree that every wrestler on that list is more than worthy of the title of the greatest of all-time.

Sting, Shawn Michaels and John Cena all received mentions, but didn’t win any states.

