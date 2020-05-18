WF Chamber Keeping Finger on The Pulse of Texoma

Henry Florsheim, the President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, never seems to run out of ways to promote Wichita Falls, even when the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce office is closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to being part of The Voice of Wichita Falls with Mike Hendren on our Radio stations every weekend, he's now hosting something called The Pulse. It's a sixty minute show that airs or plays across multiple platforms with a new show every week. The first episode went live on April 29th and, appropriately, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana was his guest. Another episode featured Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt.

This Wednesday's episode (05.20.20) will feature Phyllis Cowling, the CEO at United Regional Health Care System.

Each week features a new guest and a new topic, but always measures the pulse of what is going on in the Wichita Falls community.

You can watch The Pulse on the Wichita Falls Chamber website, on the Wichita Falls Chamber's YouTube channel, on the Wichita Falls Chamber's Facebook page, the Chamber's Linked In page and on Texoma's Homepage on Facebook. The Pulse is also broadcast on television Sunday afternoons on KJTL Texoma's FOX 18. The episodes stream Live on Facebook each Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

So far the episodes have all taken place while the WF Chamber's offices were closed to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in our area, we can't wait to see what Henry and everyone else at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce can do with this show when they're back up to full speed.