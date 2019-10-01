Oklahoma AG Says That Topless Bans Are Still in Effect in the State

Well, that was fun while it lasted.

In case you missed my story from eight days ago, I will give you a short version of it. Basically some women were suing a town in Colorado saying that their topless law was sexist. The town kept fighting this eventually pushing it up into a higher court. It recently hit the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

They ruled that ordinance unconstitutional and that court represents Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming. Listen, I'm just a guy on the radio. I would think that means any of those states with a similar law, that law is now unconstitutional. Right? Well, the Oklahoma Attorney General is now stating all topless laws are still in effect.

Mike Hunter is the Attorney General and he released a statement on Monday. He says the ruling was specific to a Colorado ordinance and doesn't immediately invalidate local and state laws in Oklahoma. We will see if anyone tries to fight this in Oklahoma in the future.