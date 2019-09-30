Thornberry Will Not Seek Another Term in U.S. House

13th Congressional District Congressman Mac Thornberry announced Monday that this will be his final term in congress. The 61 year-old native of Clarendon, Texas has served in the seat since 1995.

Only the third Republican to serve a full term in the district since Reconstruction, Thornberry defeated Democrat Bill Sarpalius in the 1994 general election. Thornberry has easily defeated a handful of Republican challengers during his 25 years in office.

Thornberry has long stated that he supports term limits, despite continuing to seek office well after his Contract With America Pledge (1994) to only serve 12 years in congress. Thornberry has long insisted the 'pledge' only meant that they would vote to limit terms, not self impose them.

A portion of a press release from the congressman:

"We are reminded, however, that "for everything there is a season," and I believe that the time has come for a change. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election. "As I make this decision, I realize how very fortunate I have been in my life in many ways, such as: being raised and supported by a loving family; growing up in a community where neighbor helps neighbor; having had mentors who helped guide me; and especially being blessed with a wife and children whose love and support during this "adventure" have far exceeded what anyone has a right to expect. I am very grateful to all of them. "I am also grateful to those who have worked on my team over the years -- both official and political -- each of whom has a servant's heart and has brought his or her considerable talents to help our work together be as effective as possible.

It's not clear who will step up to run for the Republican nomination, but it could be crowded field for 2020. The filing deadline is December 9.