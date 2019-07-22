Oklahoma Animal Shelter Dresses Dogs Up Like Aliens So You Can ‘Storm’ the Shelter

So everybody wants to go storm Area 51 to bust out the 'aliens'. Well, we have some alien dogs right here for you.

The Area 51 memes the past few weeks have brought me a lot of joy. Some corporations have been trying to get in on this trend and a lot have been failing miserably. I will tell you who nailed it, the OKC Animal Welfare Facebook page. They shared some photos of some dogs dressed up as aliens.

They have got their tin foil hats on and are ready to be rescued just like those aliens at Area 51. So if you have room in your home for a new pet, why not go storm the shelter. If you can't make it out to OKC, be sure you check out one of your local animal shelters or rescues. I'm sure they have plenty of pets looking for a good home as well.