Oklahoma Could Have the Second Tallest Skyscraper in the Country?!

You don't really think of Oklahoma as a skyscraper state, but a new proposal wants to put a MASSIVE structure in.

What is the Tallest Building in America?

In 2014, when One World Trade Center opened in New York City. It became the tallest building in America (seventh tallest in the world). New York City and Chicago dominate the top ten tallest buildings in America, but maybe in a few years Oklahoma could be spotted on this list.

Developer Wants to Build Massive Structure in Oklahoma City

Currently the tallest building in Oklahoma City is Devon Tower. It's the glass structure in the picture above. That is currently sitting at 844 feet. This new structure will be coming in at 1,750 feet which is just below the One World Trade Center and more than double the current height of the tallest building in Oklahoma City.

Proposed Plan for New Building

The Boardwalk at Bricktown in Oklahoma City would bring new life to the city. The plan is to have a parking garage, hotel, and two condo towers be built. Then the massive building that is getting all the headlines today would be a phase two. This would apparently be a new apartment building for Oklahoma City.

New Oklahoma City Thunder Arena Helping Bring New Buildings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are getting a brand new 900 million dollar arena that is supposed to be ready for the start of the 2028 season. One of the amendments to the Thunder getting a new arena was an agreement they would stay in Oklahoma City through 2050. With all that in place, looks like Oklahoma City could see a lot of development over the next few decades.

