Actor Who Played Buzz McCallister Wanted for Assault in Oklahoma

Buzz you assaulted your girlfriend? WOOF!

Christmas is just a few days away and if you're anything like my family. You will be binging some of your favorite Christmas movies. Some classics will definitely be watched, 'A Christmas Story', 'It's A Wonderful Life', hell even through in some 'Die Hard'. Being a kid of the 90's, 'Home Alone is definitely a Christmas movie I have to watch.

Get our free mobile app

If you're one of those people arguing this is not a Christmas movie, promptly stop reading now because I hate you. The entire plot of the movie is centered around the Holiday and ensuring that the family gets home to spend Christmas with Kevin so he doesn't spend that DAY alone.

via GIPHY

One of my favorite characters in that movie is Buzz McCallister. The perfect assh*** older brother. "I wouldn't let you sleep in my room, if you were growing on my ass," is one of the best lines of the movie. Sadly, Buzz McCallister is in the news right now for not good reasons.

via GIPHY

Buzz is played by Devin Ratray and it looks like he is wanted for assault in Oklahoma City. Buzz, excuse me Devin allegedly assaulted his girlfriend inside of an Oklahoma City hotel after she began handing out his autographs for free at a steakhouse earlier that evening. It looks like he was ticketed earlier this month for the incident, but was officially charged with the crime yesterday. He is now wanted by the Oklahoma City police for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

via GIPHY

According to the police report, his girlfriend suffered multiple injuries, including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm.

via GIPHY

I think the punishment should be the electric chair until he turns into a skeleton. By the way, as a kid that scene scared the s*** out of me the first time I saw it.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked