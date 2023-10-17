Study Finds City in Oklahoma to Be Among the Least Safe in the Country

I have some bad news for residents of the Sooner State.

Safety has always been a top priority for me when choosing a place to live. I will gladly pay more to live in an area with less crime.

And while crime rates are a great indicator of how safe a place is, there’s more to it than that. Other factors include the risk of public health crises, the rate of natural disasters, and traffic accidents per capita, to name a few.

Of course, some people out there don’t have much of a choice when it comes to where they live. Maybe they can’t afford to move to a safer neighborhood or the location of their place of employment may make the logistics of getting back and forth to work difficult if they relocate.

That’s why it’s important to at least know just how safe the area you call home is and what it is about the community that makes it less safe than others.

And that’s where the researchers at WalletHub come in.

Their team compared over 180 of the biggest cities in the United States across 41 safety indicators to figure out which cities were the most and least safe in the country.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma City was found to be among the least safe cities, ranked at Number 175 on the list. As you might expect, the risk level of natural disasters was the highest in the country in OKC due to the frequency of severe weather in the state capital.

Least Safe Cities in the United States

St. Louis, MO Fort Lauderdale, FL San Bernardino, CA Baton Rouge, LA Detroit, MI Oakland, CA Memphis, TN Oklahoma City, OK Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC

