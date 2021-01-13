Oklahoma District Attorney Plans to Charge Oklahomans Who Took Part in Capitol Takeover

Looks like Trent Shores is not messing around.

Up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trent Shores works for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Looks like he's taking last week's events very seriously and is urging any Oklahomans to come forward with information about anyone in the state that took part in the Capitol takeover.

He released the following statement:

“The violence committed this week at our Nation’s Capitol Building and surrounding areas was illegal and an affront to an American institution of democracy and rule of law. At this time, the Department of Justice and FBI are requesting the public’s assistance to identify individuals who may have taken part in violent or destructive acts on the U.S. Capitol. If, after investigation, the FBI finds substantial and credible evidence that individuals from the Northern District of Oklahoma planned to commit violent acts against the Capitol and travelled to Washington, DC, with the intent to carry out those acts, or committed unlawful acts of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stands ready to bring charges against those individuals, or to assist the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting acts over which it has primary jurisdiction. If any Oklahoman has information to help identify individuals participating in rioting or violence in or around the U.S. Capitol building, the FBI urges you to submit information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Because the FBI’s investigation into these attacks is ongoing, we cannot comment further. I want to be clear that any criminal investigation will pertain to suspected or alleged criminal conduct. It was not a crime for Oklahomans to travel to Washington, DC, to participate in constitutionally protected activities, such as peaceable assembly or a political rally.” - U.S. Attorney Trent Shores The direct FBI link to provide information about events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol is: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02

