WF COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic This Sat – How To Get On List

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the difficulty people are having in getting their COVID-19 vaccinations. The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, Wichita County Judge Gossom, the North Texas State Hospital, and the Community Health Care Center have been paying attention and have set up an appointment-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday, January 16th for people who have already signed up to be on the waiting list.

The North Texas State Hospital received their first shipment of vaccines and after administering those, were given the authority by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to use the remaining 975 doses for members of the community.

City of Wichita Falls Texas Government via Facebook

The clinic to administer those vaccinations will only run this Saturday and is appointment-based. The Health District has already begun calling residents on their Phase 1A and 1B waiting list to begin scheduling those appointments. If you have already signed up to be on the waiting list, please monitor your phone closely. You are advised to answer even if you do not recognize the caller as the Health District will move on to the next person in line if you do not pick up. The Health District calls will originate from a 940 area code.

The City of Wichita Falls Facebook page tells us that since news of the vaccination clinic broke the Health District has been inundated with phone calls about getting on the list. If you are not currently on the list but would like to be you can do so on the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Health District’s sign-up page.