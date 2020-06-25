Oklahoma Police Officer Gets Behind the Drums During Noise Complaint

You usually expect the cops to end the party, but this one decided to keep it going just a little longer.

Over in Enid, Oklahoma police were called out to a local bar about a noise complaint. When officers arrived they heard a band playing on the outside of the bar. The owner says they were celebrating the re-opening of their bar. The band also said they were about to wrap it up and do their last song.

Turns out police officer Christian Owusu is a drummer and hasn't been able to play publicly due to the coronavirus. Christian asked if he could join the band for their last song. They happily allowed him to join in and for just jumping in. He did a great job. I'm sure whoever called the cops about the noise is going to be pissed if they ever see this video.