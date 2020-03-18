Wichita Falls Chuck E Cheese Has Removed Munch’s Make Believe Band

So many tours have been cancelled or postponed recently, but one local band won't be coming back.

So yesterday, I was driving by Chuck E Cheese on Southwest Parkway. I happened to notice, the sign wasn't on the building. That's strange, they also have some storage containers outside. I figured they were doing a remodel and then it hit it me. OH NO! They're getting rid of the anamatronic band.

In case you did not know this, Chuck E Cheese has 'upgraded' their restaurants to now have a dance floor. Where Chuck E comes out and dances with your kids and throw tickets. Now we already had this in Wichita Falls, but it was just in a corner of the restaurant and not an actual dance floor. I don't think the kids cared, but sadly it looks like this is coming to Wichita Falls.

Fun fact, I used to work there and the last time they remodeled while I was working there. They were talking about removing the band then. I said, 'No, you can't remove the band. That's such a staple of Chuck E. Cheese.' I don't think I had any say in this years ago, but I was happy to see it stay.

So when I saw the sign gone today, I decided to drive by and see for myself. They have a sign on the door that they're currently only doing carry out and delivery orders due to coronavirus. I didn't feel like going inside, so I called when I got to the station. Sadly, it's true. Munch's Make Believe Band is already gone.

It's truly the end of an era. I grew up listening to those robots. I know this sounds weird, but I'm gonna miss them. Trust me, I know some people HATED these things. It's just sad with everything going on in the world right now, a little piece of my childhood has been removed. So long Munch, at least you can live forever on the internet.