Texas High School Band Has Online Practice and They Nailed It

Times are tough right now. We need to be social distancing and kids are social learning. This band played their first song from each other's houses and it sounds perfect.

Over in Roma, Texas the high school has a mariachi band program. Like most kids, their school is closed right now due to coronavirus. The students got together online for a song and it's beautiful.

What I am most shocked by, I thought some students would be off by a second or two because of the delay through the internet. Sounded perfect to me. Looks like this maybe how your kids will be going to school for a little awhile, but we will all get through this. Don't stress and remember to keep doing that routine.