Oklahoma Ranks Near Number One for Medical Marijuana Registrations in the Country

Around 2% of the state's population is registered for a license.

Back in June of last year, Oklahoma voted to legalize medical marijuana. In the year in a half since this passed, Oklahomans have been signing up like crazy. In fact, they're one of the highest in the nation. Earlier this month, they gave out their 200,000th license to one of their citizens.

In one year, the state estimated they would have around 80,000 people sign up. They more than doubled their prediction in a little over a year. In the 33 states that have some form of medical marijuana program, Oklahoma has a registration rate of about 35 per 1,000 people with a medical marijuana card.

“The numbers are already at least roughly tied with the highest participation rate in the country,” said Karen O’Keefe, the director of state policies for the MPP, a pro-cannabis nonprofit that advocates for legal reforms and also tracks cannabis use by state. “In a lot of ways I think Oklahoma has among the best medical marijuana programs in the country in terms of patients having relief quickly without a bunch of hurdles they and their physicians have to jump through.”

The state says they don't see those registrations slowing down anytime soon either. We will see what happens in the next few years to other states. Maybe one day Texas?